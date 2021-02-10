Stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has S.C. teaching certification permanently revoked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman accused of killing her stepson had her teacher’s license permanent revoked by the South Carolina State Board of Education.
The SBE considered the matter pertaining to Letecia Stauch on Feb. 9. According to the order, she held a suspended S.C. educator certificate and has over five years of teaching experience.
Stauch’s educator certificate was previously suspended by the state board from May 11, 2016 to Nov. 7, 2016 due to unprofessional conduct for breach of contract, the order states.
The board summarily suspended Stauch’s educator certification in March 2020 following her arrest in connection with the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Her charges include first-degree murder.
According to the order, Stauch also held an educator certificate in Colorado at the time of her arrest. On Oct. 27, 2020, that certification was revoked after she failed to appear before the Colorado administrative court, SCSBE board members said.
The order states Stauch has not responded to the notice letters and has not requested a hearing in the matter. The state Department of Education also considered evidence provided by law enforcement and the educator certification body in Colorado before board members voted to permanently revoke her educator certificate in S.C.
“The State Board finds that Ms. Stauch engaged in unprofessional conduct, immorality, any conduct involving moral turpitude, and crime against the law of this State or the United States due to the allegations of murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, and the revocation of her Colorado certification,” the S.C. Board of Education’s order states.
Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and has family that still live in the community, but moved to Colorado with his father.
He was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020 in Colorado, and his body was found in Florida in March of last year.
Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach. She has twice undergone a mental health evaluation and both times has been found mentally fit to stand trial.
