South Carolina considers joining much of US in open gun carry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Some South Carolina lawmakers want to allow people who have permits to carry concealed guns permission to carry their weapons out in the open.
South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called “open carry,” joining atypical partners like Illinois, New York, California and Florida.
The opposition isn’t exclusively from gun control proponents. Both local and state law enforcement leaders have said allowing even trained people to openly carry guns in South Carolina could make it harder to determine who are criminals in emergencies.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano last week said she supports the ability for citizens to bear arms, but she firmly stands in opposition to open carry.
“I am however perplexed as to why, after all of the conflict, protests and rise in violent crimes involving gun violence, over the past year that legislature is prioritizing a measure that would, in my professional opinion, put our professionals in a tactical disadvantage to protect and serve all of the citizens we serve,” Graziano said in a statement. “My region, as well as nationally is facing a defensive stance in the Increase of violent crimes involving firearms. The past year has been extremely challenging for law enforcement and open carry further blurs the lines of what our professionals face during a crisis much less in everyday normality. I will remain opposed to a bill that creates opportunity for our communities and our servants to be less safe. To put them in that position is selfish and irresponsible.”
There are currently four other bills related to the topic being considered by house and senate members.
A House subcommittee is holding a public hearing on the bill Wednesday afternoon.
