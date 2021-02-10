South Carolina considers joining much of US in open gun carry

“I am however perplexed as to why, after all of the conflict, protests and rise in violent crimes involving gun violence, over the past year that legislature is prioritizing a measure that would, in my professional opinion, put our professionals in a tactical disadvantage to protect and serve all of the citizens we serve,” Graziano said in a statement. “My region, as well as nationally is facing a defensive stance in the Increase of violent crimes involving firearms. The past year has been extremely challenging for law enforcement and open carry further blurs the lines of what our professionals face during a crisis much less in everyday normality. I will remain opposed to a bill that creates opportunity for our communities and our servants to be less safe. To put them in that position is selfish and irresponsible.”