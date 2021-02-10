S.C. woman forced child to have sex with her, warrant says

“I request you do not grant bond today and if you do, please give my child the assurance of being on house arrest or an ankle bracelet to assure my child that she can no longer hurt them or anybody else until her court date,” the statement read. “My child has lived in fear every day and has just got a little relief and assurance today when they were beside me when the officer informed us of the arrest that was made. I beg you, your honor, please don’t allow her to be free until court. My child does not need that worry again.”