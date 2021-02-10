Police in Horry County neighborhood as search for missing man continues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing man last seen early Monday morning is continuing in a Horry County neighborhood.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, community members in the Azalea Lakes neighborhood off of the U.S. 17 Bypass will see officers in the area Wednesday.
This is in conjunction with the ongoing search for 26-year-old Corey Morrison, who was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday near Murphy’s Law restaurant off the U.S. 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach.
He is about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.
