Petty, No. 11 Alabama hold off South Carolina 81-78
Trae Hannibal tries to get past an Alabama defender during a game at Colonial Life Arena on February 9, 2021. (Source: Pool Photo)
By Associated Press | February 10, 2021 at 2:15 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 2:51 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78.

The Crimson Tide bounced back from their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

Alabama was off to its best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks.

Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.

