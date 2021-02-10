Pawleys Island man facing drug, weapons charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Monday, deputies said.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Jenkins’ charges are in relation to several ongoing investigations.
Jenkins is charged trafficking heroin, third offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, third offense, possession with intent to distribute crack Cocaine within ½ mile of a park, and two counts of possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
“These people who carry weapons and deal drugs are a danger to our community, and I need all of Georgetown County’s help to find them and help us get them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
Jenkins is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
