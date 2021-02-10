North Myrtle Beach approves settlement agreement in hospitality fee lawsuit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders of North Myrtle Beach have signed off on a settlement agreement over hospitality fees.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council held a special meeting Wednesday to consider a resolution to approve a settlement agreement in the hospitality fee battle between Myrtle Beach and Horry County, and to authorize the execution of that agreement.
Following an executive session, members of the North Myrtle Beach City Council approved the resolution, according to information from the city.
Last week, the Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council each voted on the agreement in special called meetings.
In March 2019, Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming that the county was illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from the municipalities.
It stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax. The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
In December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
In July 2019, Myrtle Beach began to collect the taxes it had approved four months earlier, while the county stopped collecting its 1.5% hospitality fee inside the city limits, according to information from Myrtle Beach leaders.
All parties involved in the case eventually agreed to a settlement, but the city and county didn’t agree on how to divide up the $19 million that the county was holding in a trust. So, in September, both sides presented their case.
The city of Myrtle Beach wanted to split the money between the municipalities and the South Carolina Bar Foundation 50-50, while Horry County argued that the municipalities would split $18 million, with $1 million set aside for documented claims and none would go to the South Carolina Bar Foundation.
The judge ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement distribution proposal, and Myrtle Beach appealed the decision.
North Myrtle Beach’s resolution notes the settlement agreement is also contingent upon the written consent of its municipality, the town of Aynor, the city of Conway, the city of Loris, the town of Surfside Beach, and the town of Atlantic Beach, in addition to the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
