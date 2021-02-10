Myrtle Beach City Council votes to extend business license renewal fee deadline

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the due date for business license renewals.
The fees are usually due April 30, but they will now be due June 30, as long as businesses pay 10% of the fee by April 30. The move comes after many businesses were hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many businesses are still struggling.
“People are hurting financially right now, and I think it’s important that we do anything and everything we can to help these businesses get through,” Councilwoman Jackie Hatley said.
Roughly 30% of the city’s general fund comes from business licenses, meaning they couldn’t simply eliminate the fee. Council members hope the extended deadline and payment plan helps businesses out.
Hatley also suggested adding an incentive for business owners who pay their fee by the original April 30 due date.
“Maybe it’s a drawing or something, for something to be given away later,” she said during Tuesday’s city council workshop. “Just something that if you’re able to go ahead and pay it, that option is there.”
Not every council member was on board with the idea, though.
“I don’t think that we should hurt ourselves when we’re doing all we can to help businesses right now,” Councilman John Krajc said.
Mayor Brenda Bethune agreed with Krajc.
“Offering this payment plan is an incentive that gives people a little bit of flexibility in paying their license fees, and to the ones who can pay up front, God bless them, we appreciate it, because the city certainly does need that revenue stream,” Bethune said.
The resolution passed unanimously without the incentive idea Hatley proposed. She says council may revisit it in the future to add the incentive idea in there.
