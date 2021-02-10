Lunch of Love Fundraiser will have great food and furry friends

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Mellow Mushroom and the Grand Strand Humane Society are having the Lunch of Love fundraiser this Friday, February 12th.
This is the 10th year that Mellow Mushroom and the Grand Strand Humane Society are doing this event. The Grand Strand Humane Society will have dogs with them that are looking for their forever home!
Each lunch will cost 10 dollars and they can even deliver. It will be from 11:30am-2:30pm at two Mellow Mushroom locations, Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet.
