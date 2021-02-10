Horry County senior centers helping to book vaccine appointments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Frustration runs high for some seniors across the Palmetto State as they experience long phone call waits and online confusion while trying to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The good news is senior centers are offering help and there are ten in Horry County.
Elaine Gore, Horry County Council on Aging executive director, said seniors can call their office at 843-248-5523 or any of the senior center locations for assistance with booking.
Gore asks people to call first before visiting because they’re only allowing so many in at a time for appointments.
Not only are they providing help with booking appointments, whether a senior is a member of the council or not, seniors can receive transportation to a vaccine appointment.
“We transported one person to get their vaccine, that’s one valuable person, she’s not a member of our center but she did reach out to us and we took her,” Gore said. “We are ready.”
The transportation service is free, just call the council for more information.
Gore’s other piece of advice for seniors who may still have trouble with booking an appointment, whether it’s not understanding the online process or the long phone call wait times, help is a phone call away and don’t give up.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.