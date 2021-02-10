Horry County residents can purchase NMB parking decals online starting Feb. 15

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach parking decals for Horry County residents will go on sale next week.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, 200 parking decals priced at $200 each will be available online only on a first-come, first-serve basis for Horry County residents who do not live or own property in North Myrtle Beach, the city announced Wednesday.
According to the city, the decal is good for one year.
Horry County residents can purchase their decal online here. In-person registration for the decal is not available.
For decal-related questions, call 843-663-8650.
