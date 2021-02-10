Francis Marion University cancels 2021 homecoming celebration over COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Francis Marion University has canceled its 2021 homecoming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Wednesday.
According to FMU, the annual celebration was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, in conjunction with home basketball games against Flagler University.
The event, which has grown in recent years, has expanded into a weekend-long event that draws thousands of alumni to the Florence area.
Dr. Fred Carter, FMU president, said the cancellation was unfortunate but necessary.
“It’s the right decision,” Carter said. “Our students, faculty, and staff have been diligent in adhering to our COVID-19 protocols and have worked diligently to keep everyone safe this year. Our principal preoccupation now is keeping everyone safe in a small and relatively protected environment. I’m sure our alumni and fans understand, and we’ll all remain hopeful that we can return to a more traditional homecoming in 2022 if circumstances permit.”
According to FMU, the home basketball games on Feb. 27 will be played as scheduled.
“A homecoming king and queen, as selected by a virtual vote of the student body, will be introduced at halftime of the men’s game. Students will vote ballots during the week leading up to the game,” the university said in a news release.
Attendance at FMU athletic events is limited to 250 people.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.