FIRST ALERT: Rain chances through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A prolonged stretch of cloudy and wet weather will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
An active storm track across the southern US will keep a steady stream of moisture and storm systems headed into the Carolinas for the next 7 to 10 days. The result will be numerous rain chances. Over the next seven days, rainfall totals may exceed 3 to 4 inches in many areas. The average February rainfall in Myrtle Beach is 3.42 inches.
Tonight will see cloudy skies and a few areas of fog at times. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to near 50.
Cloudy skies will linger through the day on Thursday with the risk of showers increasing by the late afternoon and evening. It will be a mild day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.
More significant rain and cooler temperatures arrive for Friday and the weekend.
Friday will see periods of light rain at times. A cold front will drop afternoon temperatures on Friday into the middle to upper 40s making for a raw and wet day.
Rainfall may briefly take a break Friday night only to return on Saturday. A soaking rain is likely at times through the day. Once again, a northeast wind will keep temperatures very cool in the upper 40s to near 50.
More rain returns on Sunday along with a reinforcing shot of chilly weather. Steady rain at times and temperatures in the middle 40s will make for another cold and damp day.
Rain may briefly take a break by next Monday, but another significant rainmaker will return on Tuesday.
Looking at the extended forecast, additional systems look possible for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Of course, It’s important to download that First Alert Weather App for each update to the palm of you hand. With every wave of rain that rolls into the area, we will send you the push notification with your forecast and the latest updates. Be sure to download the app today and stay updated with the changes to the forecast in the coming days. Let’s focus on these first couple of chances first and then we will focus more on the longer range in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.