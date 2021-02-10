FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and daily rain chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re waking up to another mild morning with areas of fog as you head out the door. The worst of the fog happened overnight but there will some be some spots you need to be on the lookout for as you head to work this morning. Temperatures will climb again into the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies before our next rain chance arrives.
Today’s rain chance is opposite of what we saw on Tuesday. The best chance of rain today will arrive this evening and into the overnight hours. While rain chances are only at 30%, we will have to watch for some of those areas that pick up on a couple more showers than others. Regardless, not everyone will see the rain this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will return back into the low-mid 60s on Thursday and the risk of showers will remain at 30%. It will be warm and muggy for this time of year with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening.
The changes to the weekend forecast continue as periods of steady rain are looking more likely for not just Friday but also for Saturday and Sunday now. The latest model data continues to bring multiple rounds of rainfall to the region with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s Friday-Sunday. While the rain chances remain high through the end of the week and through the weekend, no heavy rain is expected and rainfall totals over the next week will average
While rain chances will remain high through the end of the week and through the weekend, no heavy rain is expected and rainfall totals through Sunday look to range from 1-3″ across the region. Overall, it’s a nasty forecast through Sunday and we don’t think it will stop there.
Looking at the extended forecast, additional systems look possible for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Of course, It’s important to download that First Alert Weather App for each update to the palm of you hand. With every wave of rain that rolls into the area, we will send you the push notification with your forecast and the latest updates. Be sure to download the app today and stay updated with the changes to the forecast in the coming days. Let’s focus on these first couple of chances first and then we will focus more on the longer range in the coming days.
