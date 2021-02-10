DHEC prepares for ‘phase-in’ return to in-person inspections at restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is preparing for a ‘phase-in’ return to in-person inspections at food establishments across the state.
In-person inspections have been on hold in the state since last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this time, we are preparing for a phased-in return to in-person inspections which will begin with those facilities where social distancing and other COVID-19 recommended safety precautions can be met,” DHEC said in a statement Wednesday.
DHEC said their virtual inspection process will continue to be their primary food safety validation while South Carolina is at ‘high-risk’ for COVID-19.
“We have found virtual inspections to be a highly effective method of validating food safety in permitted facilities. However, when necessary or if compliance concerns do arise, we are conducting onsite routine inspections,” according to the statement.
The agency said they will resume in-person inspections when it is safe to do so.
