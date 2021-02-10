Deputies seek public’s help in locating 3 missing people

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them locate three missing people deputies have been searching for.
All three have previously been reported missing, but deputies were seeking new leads in the disappearances.
The most recent case involves 44-year-old Tina Renea Cooper. Family members reported her missing from the area of Chavis Landing on Jan. 29.
She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall.
Harry Lee Woodruff III, has been missing since February 2020, deputies say.
He was last seen leaving home on Georgetown Highway near Andrews.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Deputies say they are also helping the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Harry Barkley.
Barkley was last seen on Aug. 31 in Andrews and Georgetown. Authorities found his vehicle in the water near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Road in the Sampit Community.
Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call Investigator Jonathan Griffith at 843-436-6055.
