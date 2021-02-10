Coroner’s office identifies driver killed after vehicle overturns into pond in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after a vehicle went into a pond in Little River.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called Monday morning to Eagle Nest Drive and Highway 17, where a car was found in a pond.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2007 Cadillac was driving on Highway 17 when it ran off the road, hit an embankment and went into the pond.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the driver as 28-year-old Steven Gerardo.
Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team was deployed to help towing crews attach to the vehicle, and pull it out of the water.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
