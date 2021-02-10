Conway police announce new programs to ensure well-being of senior citizens

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is launching two new programs to help ensure the safety and well-being of senior citizens.
Available programs include:
- Senior Call Program - designed for participants to receive a weekly phone call by Conway police to check on their welfare. If no contact is made, an officer will be sent to the home to check on them.
- Senior Watch Program - will schedule participants to receive a visit from an officer in the department weekly.
“Recently, our department recognized there is a growing population of vulnerable senior adults that do not have family or friends to check on their welfare. Conway Police has created these two new programs to give qualifying City of Conway residents a sense of security as well as comfort in knowing that assistance is available,” a press release from the city stated.
Officials say participants must be 60 years or older, reside in Conway city limits, live alone or have no means or capacity to leave their home and do not have friends/family immediately available to check on their well-being.
For additional information on how to apply, visit Conway police at 1600 9th Avenue or click here.
You can also visit the city’s website or call (843) 248-1790.
As part of the application process, a site evaluation at the client’s home will be required to determine any safety concerns or special requirements needed at the residence, according to the release.
