CMC asks for patience as staff works to schedule more than 30K appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Staff with Conway Medical Center announced Wednesday morning they have more than 30,000 requests for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are asking for “patience and understanding” as they work through the list.
According to CMC, the hospital has appointments scheduled into mid-March. With their current supply of vaccine, staff administers between 450 to 500 doses per day, a release stated.
“Our clinic is running seven days per week. We have hired extra scheduling staff to make these appointments and respond to requests. We are also working on the possibility of adding more vaccine distribution locations and increasing capacity should we receive a reliable increase in our vaccine supply,” according to a CMC press release.
Hospital staff said they received 975 vaccine doses this week, which is one tray. Last week, CMC received 4,300 doses, while noting they request at least five trays each week, including both first and second doses.
CMC is currently accepting appointment requests for those 65 and older. Since that age group became eligible, the hospital has received more than 13,000 requests for appointments, officials said.
At the time of the eligibility expansion announcement for people aged 65 and up, CMC staff said they had more than 20,000 people on the waiting list.
“We are happy there are so many people in our community who want to receive a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus,” the release stated. “We do ask for patience and understanding as we work through the list to schedule appointments as we receive vaccine doses.”
For those who are eligible for the vaccine, click here to request an appointment with Conway Medical Center and be placed on a waiting list.
