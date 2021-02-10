Car goes up in flames after crash on Socastee Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area, officials say.
The incident happened at Socastee Boulevard and Manor Circle following a two-vehicle crash. The call was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
About a half-hour after arrival, crews reported the fire was under control.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.