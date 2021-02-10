Car goes up in flames after crash on Socastee Boulevard

Car goes up in flames after crash on Socastee Boulevard
No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area, officials say. (Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff | February 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 8:32 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area, officials say.

The incident happened at Socastee Boulevard and Manor Circle following a two-vehicle crash. The call was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

About a half-hour after arrival, crews reported the fire was under control.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.