Vaccine Tourism: A closer look at vaccine residency requirements in S.C., neighboring states

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Across the country, the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine supply remains scarce, while the demand to get it remains high.
On top of the high demand, the process of getting the vaccine has becoming conflicting, confusing and frustrating. Thousands of people remain on waiting lists or simply can’t even find an appointment across South Carolina.
It has many asking why those who live out-of-state have been able to get the vaccine over South Carolinians.
As part of her Forging Ahead series, WMBF Investigates reporter Madison Martin takes a look at residency requirements in our neighboring states and if South Carolina needs to be tougher on vaccine tourism. Her full report airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.