Vaccine clinic happening at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people are set to be vaccinated Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
This is the first mass vaccination event in the city and a major indicator of how future events will go.
The city is providing the convention center space, but it’s entirely run by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Approximately 600 people ages 65 and older are scheduled to get vaccinated.
Despite all spots being filled Tuesday, city officials said the event is just a trial run before a larger clinic is held.
