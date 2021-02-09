Tidelands Health temporarily halts accepting new COVID-19 vaccination requests

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health has made the decision to temporarily halt accepting new COVID-19 vaccination requests in order to catch up on appointments.
When those 70 and older were able to start getting vaccines, the hospital system set up an online form that would put people on a waiting list. Tidelands Health would then contact the person when a vaccine appointment would become available.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
Right now, 20,000 people remain on the hospital’s waiting list.
“Due to extremely limited vaccine supply (we are only receiving about 975 first doses from the government each week), we temporarily halted accepting new vaccination requests on Sunday, Feb. 7,” Tidelands posted on its Facebook page.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine can sign up to be alerted by email or phone when Tidelands resumes accepting new requests. The hospital believes that won’t be until late April or early May.
RELATED LINK | Vaccine Scheduling Notification
Those who submitted a vaccination request form by Feb. 7 have secured a place in line and Tidelands will contact those people in the order their request was received. But they warn it could be several weeks until they are able to book an appointment because of the extremely limited vaccine supply.
Tidelands Health said it has administered more than 14,000 doses to those who are Phase 1a-eligible, with 9,000 those being people who are 70 and older.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.