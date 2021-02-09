Positive COVID-19 tests push back hearing for Murrells Inlet biker bar battling to keep alcohol license

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Murrells Inlet biker bar fighting to keep its alcohol license won’t be in court until April.
A court hearing between SBB and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was set to take place on Wednesday.
But attorneys for the biker bar filed a motion back in January asking for a continuance. The reason stated that both attorneys had tested positive for COVID-19 and were under mandatory quarantine. They said they needed time to fully recover and prepare for trial.
The court granted the order and set the new hearing for 11 a.m. on April 14.
WMBF News was first to break the news in September that the SCDOR is seeking to permanently revoke the biker bar’s alcohol license for violating the governor’s executive order that prohibited concert venues and nightclubs from being open back in July.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Documents showed that the bar had been violating the order for about three months but specifically pointed out the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally.
“The Myrtle Beach Bike Week ‘Spring Rally’ took place July 13-19, 2020. During that time, SBB advertised extensively that it was hosting multiple live musical acts every night between July 13 and July 18, 2020. Several of these concerts were free. Upon information and belief, SBB did not limit the attendance at the concerts or take any other measures to comply with the applicable Executive Orders,” according to documents provided by the SCDOR.
The biker bar can now appeal their case to the Administrative Law Court and fight the revocation.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.