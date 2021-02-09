Myrtle Beach VA clinic to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to vets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some Grand Strand veterans will receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic.
Officials say 1,000 vaccines are expected to be delivered to veterans in the Myrtle Beach area this week.
This is the first week the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is opening up a vaccine distribution at the outpatient clinic. It’s something they hope to continue pending supply.
While this week a 1,000 vaccines are expected to be administered, it could vary each week.
The facility is contacting veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare and are eligible to make an appointment. Those who are eligible are 70 years old and older, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Veterans Health Administration guidelines based on age and existing health conditions
Once the vaccine supply increases, they will expand eligibility requirements to allow veterans to sign-up by themselves as long as they are enrolled in VA healthcare.
Dr. Chris Blasy, chief of staff at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, said they’re working to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. He added they have clinics across the state that veterans can look into.
“We are not limited to just there in Myrtle Beach. They are also able to come here and get their vaccine as well. We have delivered vaccines to vets to both southern region and Myrtle Beach area,” Blasy said.
Eligible veterans aren’t making calls, rather they’re being contacted.
“Because we have a limited number of vaccines, we have been initiating calls to ensure that those that need to get it are scheduled and we will continue to move on,” Blasy said.
For veterans who are not currently enrolled in the VA, people can call the eligibility office at 843-789-7008 or visit the eligibility here.
