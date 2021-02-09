Myrtle Beach officers buy shoes for barefoot child, help struggling family get home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Myrtle Beach officers are being recognized by the department for a genuine act of kindness.
According to an online post from the department, officers Munday, Sonko, and Nycum recently came across a family struggling to get home.
The officers helped pay for a cab ride for the family and purchased two pairs of shoes for a barefoot child.
“This genuine act of kindness deserves to be recognized and applauded. We are proud to serve alongside each of you,” the post stated.
