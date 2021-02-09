Myrtle Beach Fire Department receives approval to be COVID-19 vaccination site

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department has received approval from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to be a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, according to information presented during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Chief Tom Gwyer said the MBFD will be able to administer the vaccine once there is enough of it available. According to his presentation, the department will initially focus on employees as outlined by state phases before providing it to the general population in later phases.
According to Gwyer, the MBFD has received the necessary storage equipment for the vaccine.
The update came as the city hosted its first mass vaccination event at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.