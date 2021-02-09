‘I prayed all the way here’: McLeod Health holds vaccine clinic in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Days after holding Horry County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic, McLeod Health was giving more shots to eligible residents in Loris.
The event was held Tuesday at Loris’ Center for Health and Fitness and was available for those in Phase 1A of South Carolina’s vaccine rollout plan to receive their first doses.
Green Sea Floyds resident Sandy Fipps picked up a voucher in Loris on Monday after her daughter told her they were being handed out.
“I prayed all the way here that they would still have some when I got here, and they did,” Fipps said. “So I just drove in, got my voucher and went about my business.”
She added she had an appointment set up in Mullins on April 28, so Fipps was relieved she could get the dose this close to home and so much sooner. That later appointment was canceled.
