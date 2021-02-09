Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to host virtual business webinar

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Registration is now open for a virtual business webinar hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
The How to Do Business with our Local Government and School System will share opportunities that exist for small, minority and women-owned businesses to offer their services to Florence One Schools, the city of Florence and Florence County, a press release stated.
Officials say the program is sponsored by the Chamber’s PRISM initiative.
Guest panelists include individuals from:
- Florence One Schools
- City of Florence
- Florence County
According to the release, attendees will learn:
- The language and process basics of doing business with the above entities
- The different goods and services that are needed from local vendors
- How to register as a vendor
- How to prepare proposals and find bid opportunities
The free webinar will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 12 p.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Click here to register.
