FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and more rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A very active weather pattern will keep cloudy skies and rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing towards sunrise. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s to near 50.
Wednesday will continue to see mostly cloudy skies after a round of fog in the morning. A stray sprinkle or light shower will be possible with rain chances at 20%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.
By Thursday, the risk of showers will start to increase again especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon readings climbing into the lower 60s.
More significant rain will return by Friday with periods of steady rain possible. In addition, much cooler weather will settle into the region with temperatures only in the lower 50s through the day.
Periods of rain will remain likely at times through Saturday and Sunday as temperatures slowly cool into the 40s.
While rain chances will remain high through the end of the week and through the weekend, no heavy rain is expected and rainfall totals over the next 6 days will average 1 to 2 inches in most areas.
