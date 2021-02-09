FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and gloomy stretch of weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a mild and calm start to the day as our prolonged stretch of cloudy weather is here. Clouds are keeping those temperatures warmer this morning as winds continue to push in from the south/southeast.
Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the day with a few showers working into the area. Rain chances will remain at 30% today despite the mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be on the warm side thanks to the southeasterly winds. We will reach the low-mid 60s in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
The rest of the week will feature a risk of showers each day but each day will not be a washout. In fact, the driest day of the week will be on Wednesday with rain chances just at 20%. The further we go into the week, the better the rain chances with the wettest day still looking to be Friday at 60%.
Temperatures will gradually cool after Thursday as highs drop down into the low-mid 50s for Friday, the upper 40s to lower 50s for Saturday and the mid 40s for Sunday. Rain chances will continue through the weekend as multiple systems continue to bring rounds of scattered showers for any weekend plans.
