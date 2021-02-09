Darlington County School District approves second round of bonuses for teachers

February 8, 2021

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District has approved a second round of bonuses for teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman proposed the bonus during a school board meeting Monday. He said the second bonus idea came due to extra work hardships caused by COVID-19.

The board then unanimously approved a net $500 bonus for full-time employees, while a net $250 bonus was approved for part-time employees.

Newman said he hopes the bonuses will be ready within the next two or three weeks.

The decision comes after the board passed a similar bonus for district employees in December.

