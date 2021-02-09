COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Thursday in St. Pauls

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday in the town of St. Pauls, officials said.
UNC Health Southeastern has partnered with Faith Tabernacle Christian Center for the event, which will be held in the church’s multi-purpose building, according to a press release.
“We are expanding our outreach to communities in our region to make the vaccine more accessible for everyone who is eligible, including those communities that may have vaccine hesitancy among its residents,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and COO.
Based on state health department guidelines, anyone 65 and older or healthcare workers wishing to schedule their first dose of the Moderna vaccine should email their name, date of birth and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org to register for the event.
Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts to expedite the vaccination process. They will need to bring their insurance card and a state-issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. Patients are also reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Officials say volunteers from nursing programs at UNC Pembroke and Robeson Community College will be assisting with the event.
Faith Tabernacle Christian Center is located at 3744 NC-20 in St. Pauls.
