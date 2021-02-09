City releases renderings of new Myrtle Beach library, children’s museum

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders gave a look at what the city’s new library and children’s museum will look like during Tuesday’s city council workshop.
During that presentation, it was announced that work to redesign Nance Plaza will wrap up this month. In the same area, city leaders said the concept for the library and children’s museum is complete.
The new renderings of the buildings set to be built along Oak Street show the library on the right, and the museum on the left.
Both will be two stories, with a third floor to be used as proposed meeting or classroom space, project leaders said.
Currently, staff are still working to determine specific floor layouts.
