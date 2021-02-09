CCU men’s basketball games against App State canceled due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The upcoming matchup between Coastal Carolina University and Appalachian State’s men’s basketball teams have been canceled due to COVID-19, university officials announced Tuesday.
The games were set for Thursday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 13, but won’t be played due to COVID-19 protocols within App State’s basketball program, according to CCU.
The games will not be made up due to the short amount of time left in the regular season, university athletics staff said.
