Black History Spotlight: ‘Two schools become one’ leads to Green Sea Floyds

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community coming together.
This Black History Spotlight takes a closer look at the merger between Green Sea and Floyds high schools in 1976.
It’s a marriage that many didn’t want to see. Long-time community members touched on the tension among the elders in the community during the time.
Once the two schools merged, there were some growing pains but eventually it brought the northern Horry County town together like never before.
The formation of a football program, something neither Green Sea nor Floyds high schools had before, was the driving force behind the unity once the schools became one.
Winning for the Trojans wouldn’t come easy for quite a while. Green Sea Floyds endured decades of being at the bottom until former head coach Donnie Kiefer led the Trojan program to its first state title in football in 2018, two seasons after going winless.
Green Sea Floyds would follow that up with a second championship the next season, quite the culmination of a merger four decades prior.
“It opened up some avenues to kids that wouldn’t have been opened up before and there’s a great sense of pride out there,” said Scott Enzor. “I went back to a playoff game and you couldn’t even get in hardly. It was five rows deep on the sideline and you had no chance of getting in the stands. That brings a lot of excitement.”
One product of the recent success is running back JaQuan Dixon. The senior was the catalyst for both state title runs and finished his career with over 4,000 rushing yards and 73 touchdowns. He’ll continue playing ball at the college level in Atlanta at Georgia State.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.