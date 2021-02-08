Vaccine appointments open up to those 65 and older in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People 65 and older can now schedule appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine.
However, they will have to be patient.
Local hospital officials say they still have many people 70 and older that need to be vaccinated.
Conway Medical Center says their waitlist for the coronavirus vaccine is now more than 30,000 people, and they received more than 2,000 requests for appointments on Monday alone.
People who are waiting to get the vaccine are hoping to get it sooner rather than later.
“I can’t go see my daughter who lives in Aynor,” said 65-year-old Dinah Cheek, of Cherry Grove. “I have children who live in Virginia and grandchildren. Can’t see them, because I don’t dare go anywhere. So I’m just – I don’t even see my friends – I’m just stuck.”
Cheek hasn’t seen her kids in a long time.
“It has been over a year,” she said. “Ever since the pandemic first started.”
Cheek also explained that the past year has been tough because of that.
“It has been very rough,” she said. “It’s a little depressing, but I talk to them on the phone and things like that, but it’s just not the same.”
She’s hoping to get the vaccine as soon as possible to return to a somewhat normal life.
However, hospital officials say Cheek, and many others will just have to be patient.
“We’re still scheduling appointments for the 70-plus,” said Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar. “And there’s only a small percentage of that population that’s complete.”
While the potential wait may be discouraging, people like Cheek remain hopeful they’ll get the vaccine so they can see the people they love once again.
“I’m hoping that before too long, I’ll be able to get the vaccine,” she said. “It would make me feel a little better knowing that I’ve had the vaccine.”
