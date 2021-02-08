Sheriff’s office: 1 hurt after shots fired into vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where one person was hurt.
Authorities said shots were fired into a vehicle on Penile Road and Highway 76.
They said that the victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of the person’s injuries has not been released.
The sheriff’s office said it will provide more information as the investigation continues.
