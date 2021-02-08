Police widow working to raise money for fallen officers’ memorial

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The widow of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway is working to secure the second half of the funding needed to build a memorial in honor of those killed in the line of duty.
So far, Allison Carraway raised about $100,000 of the $200,000 needed to build the Terrance Carraway Fallen Officers’ Memorial Park in Darlington.
While the park will be named in her late husband’s honor, Carraway tells WMBF News it’s about others who lost their lives serving communities across South Carolina as well.
“I want people to know that there are more than just Terrence here in South Carolina, there are many Terrence’s and many other K-9s that have gone out of their way and maybe done things that others may not have done,” said Carraway.
Work on the park stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, but things are starting to pick back up, explained Carraway.
