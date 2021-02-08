Police: Conway man charged after passing robbery note to store clerk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say an Horry County man is in custody after police say he slipped a robbery note to a store clerk.
The Horry County Police Department said 23-year-old Ashton Walters, of Conway, was arrested in connection to the incident.
According to a police report, officers responded to a Dollar General location on Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet Sunday evening in reference to a robbery. The victim, an employee of the store, told officers that Walters presented a note that stated: “empty the register.”
The victim also said she didn’t finish reading the note, due to knowing what was happening. She also told police she believed Walters had a weapon.
Officers were then notified of a suspicious person at the Publix store down the street, who was later identified as Walters.
Online records show Walters is charged with armed robbery and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.