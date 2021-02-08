Pee Dee organization hosting ‘Black History Series’ webinar on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee organization will be holding its first-ever virtual webinar for their “Black History Series.”
The series is being put on by Minorities Involved in Networking, Growth, Leadership and Empowerment, also known as MINGLE.
The series is called “The Past, Present and Future of Black Excellence,” and will discuss what it means to exemplify and exude black excellence in the face of resistance to racial equality and inclusion.
The virtual webinar is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for tickets to the virtual webinar.
