65 and older South Carolinians can begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time, those 65 and older, no matter their health condition, can book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster and the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that the age group could start scheduling appointments due to an increase in vaccine allocations from the federal government. Originally, those 65 and older were in the Phase 1c group.
FORGING AHEAD | WMBF investigates South Carolina’s vaccine distribution process
The move adds about 309,000 more people to the vaccine eligibility list.
But despite being able to start booking appointments, hospital officials across the Grand Strand have warned that it will still be several weeks before someone in the age group may be able to book an appointment. It’s because the demand for the vaccine is still outweighing the supply, despite slight increases in allocation.
Conway Medical Center leaders have told WMBF News they have about 20,000 people on their waiting list to even book an appointment. Officials said they’re vaccinating up to 500 people a day at the Health Plaza South location.
DHEC RESOURCES TO HELP ANSWER QUESTIONS:
South Carolinians are urged to see which locations are accepting appointments on DHEC’s vaccine locator map. The health agency is working on a statewide appointment book system to make it easier to schedule an appointment.
Those who need help can also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help finding vaccine providers and their contact information. DHEC said around 300 people are working the call center line which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. They also announced there is mostly no wait times for those who call the information line.
