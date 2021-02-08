N.C. pair charged after fake credit cards, financial fraud equipment found in Florence County

Deputies said they found fake credit cards and other equipment during a traffic stop in Florence County on Sunday. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 5:24 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies said they seized fake credit cards and other forgery equipment during a traffic stop in Florence County over the weekend.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after a traffic stop for a moving violation on Interstate 95 on Sunday.

Deputies said they found Justin Davis and Sumiriya Morton, both of Wilson, North Carolina, in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards, a credit card skimming device and a computer containing software to commit financial card fraud.

Justin Davis, left, Sumiriya Morton, right (Source: FCDC)

Authorities also said Morton was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be Ecstacy.

Davis and Morton were each charged with financial transaction card forgery and criminal possession of a financial transaction card device. Morton was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jail records show Morton was released on her own recognizance on Monday, while Davis remains at the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

