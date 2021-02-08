N.C. pair charged after fake credit cards, financial fraud equipment found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies said they seized fake credit cards and other forgery equipment during a traffic stop in Florence County over the weekend.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests came after a traffic stop for a moving violation on Interstate 95 on Sunday.
Deputies said they found Justin Davis and Sumiriya Morton, both of Wilson, North Carolina, in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards, a credit card skimming device and a computer containing software to commit financial card fraud.
Authorities also said Morton was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be Ecstacy.
Davis and Morton were each charged with financial transaction card forgery and criminal possession of a financial transaction card device. Morton was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Jail records show Morton was released on her own recognizance on Monday, while Davis remains at the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
