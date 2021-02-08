More than 450 without power in part of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 450 people are spending part of Monday afternoon in the dark in part of Myrtle Beach.
According to the outage map from Horry Electric Cooperative, 465 customers were without power in the Grande Dunes area. The map shows the outage stretching from near the Resort Club at Grande Dunes through areas of Terra Verde Drive and the Grande Dunes Members Club.
Horry Electric Cooperative said the outage is due to an equipment failure in the area and they have a crew on scene, though power may be out for a while.
“Clean up has begun, but it will take time and patience,” the company said on Facebook. “Our engineers are working to see if back feeding is an option. Right now, we don’t have a time frame on restoration of service.”
