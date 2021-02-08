McLeod Health hosting more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Grand Strand, Pee Dee this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after hosting Horry County’s first mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic, McLeod Health is holding more events to vaccinate those eligible in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The hospital announced the new set of events Monday for those who continue to qualify under Phase 1a of South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan. Phase 1a was also extended Monday to now include residents ages 65-69.
The hospital also said it expects to receive vaccine deliveries each week and will host community events when they are received by their facilities. McLeod is also only offering the Pfizer vaccine at its locations.
The list of events announced by McLeod are below:
FLORENCE
- 1st doses for Phase 1a: Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- McLeod Medical Plaza, 800 E. Cheves St., Florence
- McLeod says vaccinations will be available to those who already received a voucher. Those people should enter through the east side of the McLeod Medical Plaza. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the hospital asks those with vouchers to not arrive before 7:30 a.m.
- A voucher is required, which requires a driver’s license/ID and proof of Phase 1a eligibility
- 2nd doses for Phase 1a: Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Those seeking second doses should enter through the entrance on Cheves Street.
- No appointment or voucher is necessary for a second dose.
LORIS
- 1st doses for Phase 1a: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Center for Health and Fitness, 3207 Casey St., Loris
- A voucher is required, which requires a driver’s license/ID and proof of Phase 1a eligibility
- McLeod said Monday that all vouchers for this event had been distributed as of Monday afternoon. The hospital also said more first dose events are planned for the Loris area in the coming weeks.
- 2nd doses for Phase 1a: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m. until noon
- McLeod Health Loris, Private Dining Room, 3655 Mitchell St., Loris
DILLON
- 1st doses for Phase 1a: Feb. 10, 1-5 p.m. and Feb. 11, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- McLeod Professional Building, 705 North 8th Ave, Suite 3B, Dillon
- Those seeking first doses will receive a voucher, which requires a driver’s license/ID and proof of Phase 1a eligibility
- 2nd doses for Phase 1a: Feb. 12, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Located in the auxiliary room in the main hospital, which is accessible from the 8th Avenue entrance
LITTLE RIVER
- 2nd doses for Phase 1a: Feb. 11, 8 a.m. until noon
- McLeod Health Seacoast, 4000 Highway 9 East, Little River
- Located in the auxiliary room, the clinic is for second doses only
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.