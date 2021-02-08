Man charged in connection to January shooting in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in connection to a shooting late last month in Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department said officers responded to the area of Loyola Drive just before midnight on Jan. 29 for a report of a shooting. Police said they found a victim at the scene, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities later arrested 27-year-old William Kirkman, of Myrtle Beach, in connection to the incident. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 5.
He was released to home detention on a $50,000 bond as of Monday.
