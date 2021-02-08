Horry County School Board holding special called meeting on virtual program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education is holding several meetings on Monday, including one on the district’s virtual school program.
A special-called meeting will be held at 3 p.m. to focus on budgeting and staffing for the K-12 virtual program.
The financial planning of the virtual program could not be done back in December due to second-semester decision date deadlines. Families had until Dec. 15 to decide if their students would participate in the virtual program during the second semester.
Then at 6 p.m., the Horry County School Board will hold a board work session where Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will provide a status report on COVID-19 and schools, second-semester scheduling and plexiglass barriers for middle school and high school classrooms.
All Horry County elementary school students in the brick-and-mortar program will be back in class five days a week after plexiglass barriers were put in all classrooms.
During Monday night’s meeting, the school board will also discuss the election of a new vice-chairman.
The late vice-chairman, John Poston, died last month. He had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 at the beginning of January.
