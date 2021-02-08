Horry County Fire Rescue recovers submerged vehicle in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle that was found in some water in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle recovery call around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Fairway Drive, off Highway 17.
Officials said the vehicle had overturned in the water.
Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team was deployed to help towing crews attach to the vehicle, and pull it out of the water.
No word on any injuries connected to the crash.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.