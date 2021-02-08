Gov. McMaster rescinds suspension of FSD1 board member

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school board member has now had his suspension from Gov. Henry McMaster rescinded.
An executive order signed by the governor on Jan. 19 lifted the suspension of Florence County District 1 member Edward James McIver.
McIver was arrested in 2019 and charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office, after which he was suspended by McMaster. He was accused of using $732.82 of district funds to attend a conference for personal use, as well as using a district-issued credit card funded with public money for use outside of his duties as a school board member.
The Jan. 19 executive order states those charges against McIver were dropped, according to the Florence County Solicitor.
WMBF News has reached out to Florence School District 1 regarding McIver’s status on the board.
