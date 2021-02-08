FIRST ALERT: Gloomy days ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A prolonged stretch of cloudy and damp weather is ahead as the Carolinas remain in the middle of an active storm track.
With bitter cold air to our north and and spring-like warmth to our south, the region will lie in an area of active weather over the next 10 days or so.
Tonight will see skies turning mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible by sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s along the Grand Strand and into the middle 40s across the Pee Dee.
Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through Tuesday with a few showers possible. Rain chances Tuesday will run at 30%. Despite the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 60s making for a very mild afternoon.
The rest of the week will feature the risk of showers each day, although each day will not be a washout. The driest day will be Wednesday with rain chances at just 20%. Friday will likely be the wettest day with rain chances at 60%.
Temperatures will gradually cool into the end of the week. Temperatures will drop from near 60 on Wednesday to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
It’s important to download that First Alert Weather App for each update to the palm of you hand. With every wave of rain that rolls into the area, we will send you the push notification with your forecast and the latest updates. Be sure to download the app today and stay updated with the changes to the forecast in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.